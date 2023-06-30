Bulgaria: 19 Illegal Migrants were Detained near Bistritsa
Crime | June 30, 2023, Friday // 13:16
19 illegal migrants from Morocco and Syria were found in two houses in the "Bunkera" villa area near Bistritsa, reported the National Radio.
There is an increased police presence in the area.
Soon, it will become clear how the refugees entered the country and how they moved to the houses.
