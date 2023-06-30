Bulgaria: 19 Illegal Migrants were Detained near Bistritsa

Crime | June 30, 2023, Friday // 13:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 19 Illegal Migrants were Detained near Bistritsa

19 illegal migrants from Morocco and Syria were found in two houses in the "Bunkera" villa area near Bistritsa, reported the National Radio.

There is an increased police presence in the area.

Soon, it will become clear how the refugees entered the country and how they moved to the houses.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, Bistritsa, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria