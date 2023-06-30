A 27-year-old Bulgarian with British citizenship desecrated the Coliseum (VIDEO)

Italian police have identified a man who carved the name "Ivan" in Latin letters on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome.

A few days ago, a video was released of a man carving "Ivan + Hayley 23" with keys on the wall of the 2,000-year-old cultural wonder. British media today, citing information in Italy, reported that police now know that Ivan is a fitness instructor from Bristol. Police sent a letter to the suspect's address to inform him that he was under investigation. However, his girlfriend is not the subject of the investigation.

If Ivan is found guilty, he could be fined 15,000 euros and imprisoned for up to 5 years.

According to MailOnline, the man is Bulgarian and was born in Lovech, he also has British citizenship. He works as a fitness instructor in Bristol, but also as a delivery driver.

Hayley is believed to run her own sports nutrition business and the pair live together in the suburb of Keynsham, not far from the Longwell Green gym where Ivan is an instructor.

He was filmed carving the names into the stone walls using a set of keys last Friday - June 23.

A distinctive black sports watch, with a round bezel on his wrist, matches the one Ivan wears on his Facebook page for fitness training.

Hayley, who is dressed in white and carrying a backpack, remains facing the wall. Ivan just turns around and smiles before turning his attention to carving his and Hayley's names on the wall, shows the footage.

It is not the first time that the Coliseum has been the object of vandalism. In September 2020, a 32-year-old Irish man was caught carving his initials with a metal object and a month later a 14-year-old German girl was caught red-handed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg