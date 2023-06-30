Bulgaria: Heavy Traffic is expected today

On the last working day of the week, traditionally, increased traffic towards the sea side is expected. Despite the early hour, the traffic at the entrance to Burgas from AM "Trakia" is already busy.

"We expect heavy traffic due to the fact that it is the end of the week - an active summer tourist season, as well as the upcoming reception of the sunrise on July 1. Measures have been taken to increase the number of police outfits, to increase the number of hours of speed control with mobile technical funds", explained Chief inspector Plamen Nikolov, head of the "Road Police" sector - Burgas.

According to him, this will be done throughout the summer season. Police patrols will be increased on Friday and Sunday. Given that the intensity of road traffic in the summer is greater, there are also more violators on the road. The number of traffic accidents also increases during this season.

The "Traffic Police" once again advise drivers to follow the rules of the road, drive sensibly and remember that life on the road has priority.

The most common violations are not wearing a seat belt, talking on the phone while driving and not following road markings.

