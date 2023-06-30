The US has approved the sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to the Czech Republic

World | June 30, 2023, Friday // 09:04
Bulgaria: The US has approved the sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to the Czech Republic @Wikimedia Commons

The US State Department has approved the sale of F-35 fighter jets and related ammunition and equipment to the Czech Republic, the Pentagon announced yesterday, as quoted by Reuters.

The deal is worth 5.62 billion dollars.

The Pentagon's Office of Defense Cooperation notified Congress yesterday of the possible sale. The main contractors of the order will be the companies "Lockheed Martin", "Raytheon" and "Boeing".

Last year, the Czech government said it wanted to buy 24 F-35 fighter jets, Reuters recalls.

Although the State Department has approved the potential deal, this does not mean that there is still a signed contract and that the negotiation process is over, Reuters specifies.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: F-35, Czech Republic, US, Pentagon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria