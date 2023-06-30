The US has approved the sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to the Czech Republic

The US State Department has approved the sale of F-35 fighter jets and related ammunition and equipment to the Czech Republic, the Pentagon announced yesterday, as quoted by Reuters.

The deal is worth 5.62 billion dollars.

The Pentagon's Office of Defense Cooperation notified Congress yesterday of the possible sale. The main contractors of the order will be the companies "Lockheed Martin", "Raytheon" and "Boeing".

Last year, the Czech government said it wanted to buy 24 F-35 fighter jets, Reuters recalls.

Although the State Department has approved the potential deal, this does not mean that there is still a signed contract and that the negotiation process is over, Reuters specifies.

