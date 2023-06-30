The US has approved the sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to the Czech Republic
The US State Department has approved the sale of F-35 fighter jets and related ammunition and equipment to the Czech Republic, the Pentagon announced yesterday, as quoted by Reuters.
The deal is worth 5.62 billion dollars.
The Pentagon's Office of Defense Cooperation notified Congress yesterday of the possible sale. The main contractors of the order will be the companies "Lockheed Martin", "Raytheon" and "Boeing".
Last year, the Czech government said it wanted to buy 24 F-35 fighter jets, Reuters recalls.
Although the State Department has approved the potential deal, this does not mean that there is still a signed contract and that the negotiation process is over, Reuters specifies.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Pentagon: The Chinese Balloon did not collect Intelligence Data over the US
- » Day 492 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Holder of a Nuclear Briefcase Gerasimov has not been seen in Public since the Attempted Coup
- » Hungary and Poland revolt against EU migration
- » Day 491 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia purges the Military after Prigozhin’s Rebellion
- » The US agreed to sell "Patriot" Systems to Poland for 15 Billion Dollars
- » Scholz: Bulgaria cannot set New Requirements for North Macedonia