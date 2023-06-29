All Parties in Bulgaria’s Parliament, except BSP and “Vazrazhdane” declared In Favor of Ukraine joining NATO

A project of a declaration in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO was submitted to the registry of the National Assembly by leading representatives of all parliamentary groups with the exception of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "Vazrazhdane" (Revival).

The document states that "the most direct and desirable way to restore peace in Ukraine, the Black Sea region and Europe is the complete and immediate voluntary withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the internationally recognized borders of all sovereign states affected by it".

The document was signed by the leader of GERB Boyko Borissov, the chairwoman of the parliamentary group Desislava Atanasova and the MP Ekaterina Zaharieva, the leader of DPS and chairman of the group Mustafa Karadayi and the MP Delyan Peevski, the co-chairman of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Atanas Atanasov and the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Hristo Ivanov, the chairman of the "There Is Such a People" group Toshko Yordanov and his fellow party member Pavela Mitova.

The draft declaration expresses support for the peace formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to establish a lasting and just peace and contribute to global security.

It is insisted that Bulgaria continue to provide political, financial, humanitarian, military, military-technical support until the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders. It is up to the government to express the same position at the NATO summit in Vilnius next month, where clear parameters will be outlined on the path to Ukraine's accession to the alliance

The submission of the declaration coincides with the hearing initiated by BSP today of Defense Minister Todor Tagarev on the European Peace Initiative, to which Bulgaria is included and which provides for the provision of 1 million projectiles to Ukraine. At it, BSP representatives called Tagarev "minister of war, not defense".

