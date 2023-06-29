Bulgaria: 275 Illegal Migrants were Stopped during a Special Operation along the Border with Turkey

275 illegal migrants were stopped today at the Bulgarian-Turkish border during a large-scale/specialized police operation.

"We have so far 13 groups. This is from 6:00 a.m. until now," announced Commissioner Ivaylo Tonchev, head of the Border Police Department in Elhovo.

The operation is also currently being carried out on the territory of Burgas and Yambol regions. About 700 employees of the Ministry of the Interior participate in it. 25 checkpoints have been set up in road sections in the municipalities of Malko Tarnovo, Sredets and Elhovo. During the inspections, 10 illegal migrants from Morocco and two Bulgarian citizens were detained with them in the Sredets region, Tonchev explained.

According to him, the migrant pressure is stronger compared to last year.

Migrants are transported by any type of means of transport. "Including ambulances, van type cars, buses, passenger cars. At the moment, we managing have these forces and means", stressed Commissioner Tonchev.

The operation will continue until it is no longer necessary, added the head of the Border Police Department in Elhovo.

