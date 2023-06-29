Bulgarian Party "We Continue the Change" might join the EU Liberals

Bulgarian political party "We Continue the Change" intends to become a full member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE). This became clear from the words of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, who, together with Finance Minister and co-chairman of WCC Asen Vassilev, participated in the forum of European liberals before the summit in Brussels. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is also part of ALDE.

"The principles that unite WCC with the liberals are the rule of law, human rights and democracy. We will become a full member when the time comes," Denkov said after the meeting. According to him, joint actions should be sought with DPS, which is also part of the family of European liberals.

"Of course, we will strive for joint actions, of course, we think that in some respects there are problems in the rule of law, it's not a secret, but we have to look at how to clean up all the problems that we have and move forward. You see, that although it is difficult, interaction is still being sought in the Bulgarian parliament, where it is even more important. There it is necessary to decide what the laws will look like, what the changes in the Constitution will look like, but personally I am optimistic that we could go through it together. If we can do it together, we should be able to act together at the European level as well," said Denkov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg