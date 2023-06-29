Bulgaria: The Five Police Officers that were Detained for Concealing a Crime have been Released

Crime | June 29, 2023, Thursday // 16:39
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Five Police Officers that were Detained for Concealing a Crime have been Released

The five police officers from the capital's Second District Office who were detained yesterday have been released. They were investigated for concealing a crime, but evidence of bribery was collected.

For this reason, proceedings from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office are sent to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, which is competent to investigate corruption crimes.

The police officers were released because their 24-hour detention under the Ministry of Internal Affairs Act had expired and no charges were brought against them. According to the National Television, upon release they were served with summonses to appear in the investigation for bringing charges

