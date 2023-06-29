Bulgaria: The Five Police Officers that were Detained for Concealing a Crime have been Released
The five police officers from the capital's Second District Office who were detained yesterday have been released. They were investigated for concealing a crime, but evidence of bribery was collected.
For this reason, proceedings from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office are sent to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, which is competent to investigate corruption crimes.
The police officers were released because their 24-hour detention under the Ministry of Internal Affairs Act had expired and no charges were brought against them. According to the National Television, upon release they were served with summonses to appear in the investigation for bringing charges
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Five Police officers were Arrested in Sofia for Concealing Crimes
- » Bulgaria: 23 Illegal Migrants were Detained in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: Nearly 40 Illegal Migrants were Detained onTrakia Highway
- » Bulgaria: Police detained 46 Illegal Migrants in Kokalyane
- » Bulgaria: 13 Migrants were Detained near Karlovo
- » Bulgaria: 32 Migrants Detained on “Trakia” Highway near Nova Zagora