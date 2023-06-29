The US agreed to sell "Patriot" Systems to Poland for 15 Billion Dollars

The US State Department has approved a possible $15 billion sale of military equipment to Poland.

The package, announced by the Defense Cooperation Agency, includes 48 Patriot launchers and 644 Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) interceptor missiles, sensors, support equipment, spare parts and technical support.

There is no indication that a treaty has been signed or that negotiations have ended, but Poland has stated its intention to modernize its air defenses, a process accelerated by the war in Ukraine.

The agency has already notified Congress of the possible sale of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Combat Management System. The main contractors of the order are Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

"The planned deal will improve Poland's missile defense potential and contribute to achieving Poland's military objectives of upgrading the capability while continuing to increase interoperability with the US and other allies," the statement said. It will also "support" US foreign policy and national security objectives.

The sale is also announced at a time of increased interest in American weapons - largely in ammunition, communications equipment, portable missile systems, drones and others.

