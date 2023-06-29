Borissov: GERB has Reservations about the Budget proposed by Asen Vassilev

GERB has received assurances from the leaders of "We Continue the Change" that there will be a rotation of the cabinet. This happened at the last leadership meeting between the parties, GERB leader Boyko Borissov told journalists in the parliament:

"On Tuesday, Mr. Petkov and Asen Vasslev and Denkov categorically stated that they stand behind their words that there should be a rotation and that the government should continue to work".

GERB has some reservations about the budget proposed by Finance Minister Asen Vassilev, Borisov said, but he expects them to present them first at a meeting with Vassilev:

"I will not criticize the budget now. I have reservations about it; there are sectors that are excited about this budget, but, in my opinion, the lack of a coalition agreement, a mechanism requires, first of all, to talk with him (Asen Vassilev) and, if the objections can be removed, to remove them and then take responsibility for this budget together".

What kind of document to sign between the governing coalitions is a matter of successive compromises, Borissov believes:

"Whether we call it 'mechanism' or 'coalition action', it is the same - to find out what they want us to support or what they will agree to change, because the policies for the parties depend on this. Rather, it is a complex debate of trade-offs. Again”.

Borissov personally introduced Kiril Petkov and Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov to the prosecutor's office by MP Delyan Dobrev about the cabinet's idea to use the money from the Bulgarian Energy Holding to fill the budget. There is a meeting on the matter.

When asked by the National Radio whether the nomination for the new governor of the Bulgarian National Bank could turn out to be another division between GERB and WCC-DB, Borisov answered:

"Well, if they want to have their nomination, there will be two and the parliament will choose! If they give a better candidate than Mitko, let them then take the BNB".

Borissov also congratulated Iliana Ivanova, who was chosen for the hearing in the European Parliament for a new Bulgarian European Commissioner. Ivanova is nominated by GERB, the other nomination was that of Daniel Laurer, nominated by WCC-DB.

