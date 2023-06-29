Scholz: Bulgaria cannot set New Requirements for North Macedonia

"Germany supports North Macedonia's EU membership and recognizes the identity, language and culture of its people. Now Skopje must implement the promised change in its constitution to remove all obstacles to the country's membership in the European community". This was stated last night by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after a meeting with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski.

A prerequisite for North Macedonia's membership in the EU is a change in the constitution to recognize the existence of the Bulgarian minority. This was categorically emphasized by German Chancellor Scholz after his conversation late yesterday evening with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski. For its part, Bulgaria can no longer impose new demands on North Macedonia, the chancellor also stated:

"This is a normal integration process, in which all conditions are written clearly and no new ones can be added to them, concerning the bilateral relations".

Prime Minister Kovachevski pointed out that the change in the constitution has already been prepared and called on the opposition in his country to support it.

"Now the future of North Macedonia and the achievement of our main goal - membership in the EU is more important," he said.

Kovachevski also stated that he is positive about the development of relations with Bulgaria after the election of a normal political cabinet. A meeting between the foreign ministers of North Macedonia and Bulgaria is expected soon.

