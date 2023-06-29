COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 35 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 35, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,546 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.26 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 177 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 23 are in intensive care units. There are 23 new hospital admissions.

71 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,268,902 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,700 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 23 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,613,131 vaccines were administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,424 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,309,026 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal