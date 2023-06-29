Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Temperatures between 23°C and 28°C

Today the weather will be mostly sunny. Already in the morning, the precipitation will stop in the extreme southeastern regions, the cloudiness will decrease there as well. The wind will remain mainly from the northwest, it will be moderate. The maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia - around 23°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea during most of the day. There will be significant cloud cover and the rain will stop in the morning hours along the south coast. Light to moderate winds will blow from the north-northwest, turning from the south later in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 27°C. The temperature of the sea water is 22-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 - 3 points, after noon it will weaken.

In the mountains, only in isolated places, mainly in the morning hours in Strandja and the southern regions of the Rhodopes, there will be rain showers. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 17°C, at 2000 meters - around 10°C.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny and warmer, daytime temperatures will reach 30-31°C in some places. On Saturday, the day will also start with sunny weather, but around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria, and in many places there will be rain and thunder until the evening. On Sunday, there will be sun, but mainly in the afternoon hours, there will be brief showers and thunderstorms.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology