The European Commission prefers Iliana Ivanova for Bulgarian European Commissioner

The European Commission announced that they interviewed the candidates for European Commissioner of the Bulgarian government - Daniel Laurer and Iliana Ivanova.

"As a result, we decided to propose to the Council and the European Parliament the appointment of Mrs. Iliana Ivanova for the position of Commissioner. The Bulgarian will inherit part of Mariya Gabriel's portfolio and will be responsible for innovation, scientific research, culture, education and youth", according to a statement by EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Von der Leyen, both candidates were well prepared, but Iliana Ivanova's experience in the European Court of Auditors and before that as an MEP, obviously influenced the choice of the president of the European Commission.

Here is the full EC announcement:

"The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposes Iliana Ivanova as European Commissioner from Bulgaria. 'Yesterday, I interviewed the candidates proposed by the Bulgarian government for the post of Commissioner, Mr. Daniel Laurer and Mrs. Iliana Ivanova.

Both candidates showed great commitment to the European Union and to the position of European Commissioner. They also have relevant experience for the position.

After these interviews, I decided to propose to the Council and the European Parliament the appointment of Mrs. Ivanova to the position of a member of the Commission.

She will be responsible for innovation, research, culture, education and youth.

Mrs. Ivanova has considerable experience in matters related to the EU, having been a member of the European Court of Auditors since 2013. She was previously a member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2012 and vice-chairman of the Committee on Budgetary Control.

Her expertise is critical to the further delivery of the EU's flagship research program Horizon Europe to improve the effectiveness of EU research spending and achieve greater impact on the ground.

I thank Mr. Laurer for his candidacy and wish him well in his future endeavors.'"

"It is an honor to have my candidacy for Bulgarian European Commissioner confirmed by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. I thank her for trusting me with one of the most important portfolios related to the future of Europe - that of innovation, scientific research, culture, education and youth" - wrote Iliana Ivanova on her Facebook profile and thanked her for the vote of confidence.

