Bulgaria: Five Police officers were Arrested in Sofia for Concealing Crimes

Crime | June 28, 2023, Wednesday // 14:16
Five police officers were arrested in Sofia for concealing crimes.

According to the National Radio, the policemen are from the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs and some of them work in the 2nd Regional Police Department.

The employees were detained today during a joint operation of "Internal Security" in the Ministry of the Interior, the Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service.

Details of the case are still being clarified. The investigation has been ongoing for several weeks.

/Bulgarian National Radio

Tags: police, investigation, sofia
