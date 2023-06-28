Bulgaria: 23 Illegal Migrants were Detained in Sofia

Crime | June 28, 2023, Wednesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 23 Illegal Migrants were Detained in Sofia

23 illegal immigrants were detained around 10:45 a.m. today in the "Novi Iskar" district of Sofia.

21 men and two women from Morocco and Afghanistan were detained.

In another police action in the capital's "Gorna Banya" district, 37 migrants from Syria were detained.

An investigation is ongoing in both cases.

Early this morning, 40 illegal migrants from Afghanistan were also detained on the Trakia highway, at the entrance to Sofia. They were transported using a van. The driver, a 23-year-old Bulgarian, was arrested on the spot after being stopped for a police check.

Yesterday, 46 illegal migrants were detained in a house in the village of Kokalyane, near Sofia. It turned out that the owner had rented out the property, but the tenants had declared false information in the lease.

The migrants are from Morocco, Pakistan and Syria. Some of them are minors.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, sofia, detained
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria