Bulgaria: 23 Illegal Migrants were Detained in Sofia

23 illegal immigrants were detained around 10:45 a.m. today in the "Novi Iskar" district of Sofia.

21 men and two women from Morocco and Afghanistan were detained.

In another police action in the capital's "Gorna Banya" district, 37 migrants from Syria were detained.

An investigation is ongoing in both cases.

Early this morning, 40 illegal migrants from Afghanistan were also detained on the Trakia highway, at the entrance to Sofia. They were transported using a van. The driver, a 23-year-old Bulgarian, was arrested on the spot after being stopped for a police check.

Yesterday, 46 illegal migrants were detained in a house in the village of Kokalyane, near Sofia. It turned out that the owner had rented out the property, but the tenants had declared false information in the lease.

The migrants are from Morocco, Pakistan and Syria. Some of them are minors.

