Bulgaria will continue to Pay for the Accommodation in Hotels of Refugees from Ukraine

The Bulgarian government has extended the term of the current Program for Humanitarian Assistance to Displaced Persons from Ukraine with temporary protection in the Republic of Bulgaria until September 30. According to the decision, hoteliers will continue to receive 15 leva (7.5 euros) per day per person for accommodation. The aid is used in categorized or registered accommodations entered in the National Tourist Register after the persons seeking temporary protection have passed through buffer centers.

Due to the lack of an integration program prepared by the official cabinet with real measures for the adjustment of the persons with temporary protection in Bulgaria, the government assigned the ministers of labor and social policy and of education and science to develop proposals for specific measures for integration, which will be included in a new program.

