Bulgaria: Peevski gave up his Seat in the Constitutional Commission

The leaders of GERB-SDS, WCC-DB and DPS gathered at a meeting in the National Assembly because of the judicial reform and the changes in the Constitution.

After the meeting, Delyan Peevski from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) announced that he was giving up his seat in the commission on constitutional issues, as it will be constituted anew - without political figures, on the basis of experts.

For her part, BSP leader Kornelia Ninova commented that she considers the discussion of constitutional changes to be frivolous, therefore the socialists will not participate in the talks.

Yesterday's leadership meeting between GERB-SDS and WCC-DB also echoed in the parliament. The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, commented that no consensus was reached on it, but another dividing line was drawn.

"The sooner we forget this meeting, the better. Because it didn't produce anything. Except for a new dividing line - a pompous event to promote a candidate for mayor of Sofia months before the elections. Asen Vassilev came, drank coffee and went to a meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador. As far as I understand, Mr. Vassilev will be in Brussels, he will not be here to defend the budget these days. We did not discuss it at all. We are only asked to press a button," he said.

For his part, Asen Vassilev pointed out that the leadership meeting was rather focused on the work of the parliament and not so much on the work of the cabinet. The other co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" - Kiril Petkov - also commented:

"What was understood yesterday is that not all the problems of the country can be solved in one conversation. And we must make our common culture a weekly meeting on all important issues. I believe that if we institutionalize this dialogue in this way way, we'll have much better results from that point on."

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov called for consensus and said that a coalition agreement requires a lot of time, which they do not have.

"To prepare a coalition agreement requires a lot of time - months. We don't have that time. We need to act now and immediately. That's why the only approach that I've seen working at the moment is precisely that of seeking consensus. It's not easy, but it works. What needs to be decided is how to secure the legislative agenda, without which the whole effort is meaningless. The main tension is over the voting of the bills. There have been several votes that have not been consistent with this mix of parties that support the government. This is a sign of trouble - they should vote together on the legislative program."

