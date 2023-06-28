Bulgaria: Nearly 40 Illegal Migrants were Detained onTrakia Highway

Crime | June 28, 2023, Wednesday // 11:23
Bulgaria: Nearly 40 Illegal Migrants were Detained onTrakia Highway

Nearly 40 illegal migrants from Afghanistan were detained in a van this morning. The signal was given around 6 o'clock.

The migrants were detained on the Trakia highway in the direction of Sofia. The driver of the van is a 23-year-old Bulgarian citizen without a driver's license.

The police detained him, the case is under investigation.

migrants, Afghanistan, van, sofia
