Bulgaria: Nearly 40 Illegal Migrants were Detained onTrakia Highway
Nearly 40 illegal migrants from Afghanistan were detained in a van this morning. The signal was given around 6 o'clock.
The migrants were detained on the Trakia highway in the direction of Sofia. The driver of the van is a 23-year-old Bulgarian citizen without a driver's license.
The police detained him, the case is under investigation.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 19 Illegal Migrants were Detained near Bistritsa
- » Bulgaria: The Five Police Officers that were Detained for Concealing a Crime have been Released
- » Bulgaria: Five Police officers were Arrested in Sofia for Concealing Crimes
- » Bulgaria: 23 Illegal Migrants were Detained in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: Police detained 46 Illegal Migrants in Kokalyane
- » Bulgaria: 13 Migrants were Detained near Karlovo