Bulgaria: Nearly 40 Illegal Migrants were Detained onTrakia Highway

Nearly 40 illegal migrants from Afghanistan were detained in a van this morning. The signal was given around 6 o'clock.

The migrants were detained on the Trakia highway in the direction of Sofia. The driver of the van is a 23-year-old Bulgarian citizen without a driver's license.

The police detained him, the case is under investigation.

