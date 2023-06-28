Bulgaria: Borissov supported the Cabinet in Condemning the Pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane"

GERB leader Boyko Borissov supported the government for "Vazrazhdane".

"I categorically condemn the behavior of 'Vazrazhdane', related to aggression, hateful rethoric, provocation and hate speech," he said on the sidelines of the National Assembly and continued: "Those who support them are Bulgarian citizens, and everyone can decide whether to support them further. But the topic GERB - 'Vazrazhdane' does not exist and we are against what is happening in Varna, in Sofia, especially the aggression, the beatings. There are enough texts in the Criminal Codes where hooliganism and any such manifestation can be punished".

In front of the journalists, he wished to quickly forget yesterday's leadership meeting with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria".

"I don't like to take things out of the kitchen, we agreed to meet on Tuesday," he added.

However, Borissov declared the meeting, which was supposed to clarify the document for reaffirming the support for the government, to be fruitless.

"The sooner we forget about it, the better," he advised, explaining:

"It produced nothing, except for another new dividing line, which is a pompous display to nominate a candidate for mayor of Sofia months before the elections. Everyone has the right to nominate a candidate for mayor, but when I heard yesterday about the 'Boris state' - 3 years ago, I don't comment on the candidate at all, but at a time when we had to make maximum efforts, to choose a management program and budget, we don't discuss it at all. We are only asked to push the button, as far as I understand."

According to Borissov, leadership meetings are leadership meetings when 10-15 people gather there:

"Nothing is decided there. After speaking last night I was very puzzled. For two hours we talked about how to make the government work better".

Borissov pointed out that the meeting only created another dividing line - "a pompous event" to promote a candidate for mayor of Sofia, months before the elections. The reason for his dissatisfaction was the criticism of the management of GERB in Sofia, made during the presentation of the candidate for mayor of the capital, presented by 3 parties: "We Continue the Change", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Spasi Sofia".

"After what was said last night, I was very puzzled, because for two hours we talked about how to make the government work better and here the question will immediately be logical: 'During those years, when they ruled, did they give money for kindergartens, for schools in Sofia, for the continuation of the road arc' and, if they didn't do it, did they do it on purpose to Sofia citizens'? You see, now, the topic shifts a little again - a day when they want to talk about regulators then we will go on an election campaign and we'll see how they like".

"Is Borissov the head of the National Revenue Agency, is Borissov the head of Customs? At a time when we had to make efforts for a budget and a management program, we are only required to press the button. It is reasonable for the chairman of the National Security Agency and the Central Election Committee to offer good candidates for deputies, so as not to justify the government for delayed information," insisted Borissov.

