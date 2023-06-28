Bulgarian Aid to Ukraine will not include Heavy Equipment and Aviation
Bulgarian aid to Ukraine will not include heavy equipment and aviation, according to Defense Minister Todor Tagarev.
"We already have a decision from the Council of Ministers. There are two decisions that have been made in this regard. As it was in the first case, the list is confidential. I can say that there is no aviation in what we are giving and there is no heavy armored equipment. I will not comment on anything else".
Minister Tagarev presented the ministry's priorities - building a combat-ready army and starting next year, defense spending should be at least 2 percent of the gross domestic product.
Read more about what potential military aid can Bulgaria send to Ukraine.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Defense Minister: Bulgaria will start Sending Military Aid to Ukraine soon
- » Stoltenberg thanked Bulgaria for providing Military Aid to Ukraine
- » Bulgaria: 275 Illegal Migrants were Stopped during a Special Operation along the Border with Turkey
- » Bulgaria will not Participate in the EU Initiative for 155mm Shells for Ukraine...Yet - But will Send Combat Medics
- » Bulgaria is sending New Military Aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine
- » Bulgaria: The Defense Minister and the US Ambassador discussed Cooperation in the field of Defense