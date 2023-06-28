Bulgarian aid to Ukraine will not include heavy equipment and aviation, according to Defense Minister Todor Tagarev.

"We already have a decision from the Council of Ministers. There are two decisions that have been made in this regard. As it was in the first case, the list is confidential. I can say that there is no aviation in what we are giving and there is no heavy armored equipment. I will not comment on anything else".

Minister Tagarev presented the ministry's priorities - building a combat-ready army and starting next year, defense spending should be at least 2 percent of the gross domestic product.

