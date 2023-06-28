Bulgarian Aid to Ukraine will not include Heavy Equipment and Aviation

Politics » DEFENSE | June 28, 2023, Wednesday // 10:55
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Aid to Ukraine will not include Heavy Equipment and Aviation Defense Minister Todor Tagarev

Bulgarian aid to Ukraine will not include heavy equipment and aviation, according to Defense Minister Todor Tagarev.

"We already have a decision from the Council of Ministers. There are two decisions that have been made in this regard. As it was in the first case, the list is confidential. I can say that there is no aviation in what we are giving and there is no heavy armored equipment. I will not comment on anything else".

Minister Tagarev presented the ministry's priorities - building a combat-ready army and starting next year, defense spending should be at least 2 percent of the gross domestic product.

Read more about what potential military aid can Bulgaria send to Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tagarev, Ukraine, Bulgaria, defense, aid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria