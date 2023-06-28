COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 51 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 51, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,345 tests were performed, with the proportion of positive results being 2.1%.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died. To date, 171 people with a diagnosis of Covid-19 are in hospitals, of which 23 are in intensive care units. There are 28 new hospital admissions.

41 people were cured in the last 24 hours and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,268,770. There are currently 1,747 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 12 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,100 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,424 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,308,941 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal