Bulgaria: Three Parties officially nominated the Entrepreneur Vasil Terziev for Mayor of Sofia

The IT entrepreneur Vasil Terziev will be the candidate for Mayor of Sofia of "We Continue the Change", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Spasi Sofia" with the support of the civic initiative "Ekipat an Sofia". The goal is victory in the first round and a full majority in the Municipal Council.

Vasil Terziev promised large-scale investments in the neighborhoods, transparent management of the city and green policies. During a press conference, he added that the Monument to the Soviet Army should be removed.

According to him, for all this, it will be necessary to win the elections convincingly and behind him stands a stable political union.

The candidate for mayor of Sofia did not give a specific answer as to who made him the offer to be nominated, but said that over the years he received a number of invitations from various political forces to be a member of parliament and a minister. The leader of "Spasi Sofia" (Save Sofia) Boris Bonev added that during the negotiations with "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria", Terziev's name was approved by all political forces.

Vasil Terziev did not answer a question regarding what was heard from the recording from the National Council of the "We Continue the Change", during which it is heard that Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev communicated the idea of a rotating cabinet first to Vasil Terziev, and then to their deputies.

He added that Bulgaria needs a working regular cabinet, but the work for Sofia is a separate matter.

The candidate for mayor said that questions about buying and selling votes will be answered with preliminary preparation, observers in the risk sections and parallel counting. Concerns about the local elections also arose after the last redesign of the Electoral Code and the practically impossible conduct of the vote according to the rules of the so-called "paper coalition".

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule on the changes in the Electoral Code. At the same time, the National Assembly discussed a new reshaping of the election rules. The idea of introducing scanning devices to replace the machines is also being heard more and more often.

Vasil Terziev stated that he supports the initiative to dismantle the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia. However, he clarified that the Metropolitan Municipality has already done what was necessary and everything is now in the hands of the executive power.

The candidate for mayor did not give a definitive answer to questions about his family's past in the services. However, he announced that he regrets what happened during socialism.

In an interview with "EURODIKOF", the former chairman of the Commission for Disclosure of State Security Files, Metodi Andreev, said that his grandfather Vasil Pavlov Terziev was the long-time head of the Third Directorate of State Security, and his father Alexander Terziev was an officer of the First Main Directorate of the State Security.

Vasil Terziev announced that the current mayor of the "Triaditsa" region, Dimitar Bozhilov, will also be nominated for a new mandate by the coalition. The remaining candidates are expected to be announced by the end of July. In addition, the names of the candidates for municipal councilors will be announced in the same period.

Boris Bonev, who will head the list for municipal councilors, said that it was not difficult for him to make the decision to withdraw as a potential candidate for mayor of the capital.

