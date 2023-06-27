Bulgaria’s PM condemned the Pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane" Party and its Leader's calls for Violence

The Bulgarian government described as "unacceptable" the behavior of the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) and its leader's calls for violence. The prime minister and the ministers of internal affairs and justice issued statements on the issue.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov called on the "Vazrazhdane" party to return to actions that correspond to the laws of the country and condemned the calls for aggression by the party's leader Kostadin Kostadinov.

"In the last month, we see a continuous activation of this aggression, including with posts that are public from the leader of the party, including with calls for the use of violence, which also manifested itself in the streets. Including with a ban, which is, of course, illegitimate, for MPs to make speeches from the rostrum of the National Assembly. Unfortunately, the history of mankind knows that big problems start with small actions of this type".

The Minister of the Interior Kalin Stoyanov called not to provoke violence and hatred among the Bulgarian society:

"I have personally ordered the directors at the Ministry of the Interior to be particularly careful and to intervene adequately when there are overt manifestations of provocations to riots, uprisings, tension and violence".

Minister of Justice Atanas Slavov recalled that parliamentary immunity is neither a privilege nor an indulgence and its use to avoid administrative or criminal responsibility is an abuse of right:

"I call on the Bulgarian investigative authorities, on the basis of the publicly known facts and information, to form the relevant checks, to start the relevant investigations. As a democratic society, we cannot allow violence in the political process to become the norm. Because this means compromising the very idea of constitutional democracy".

Kostadinov: The government has declared war on a Bulgarian party

The leader of the "Vazrazhdane" party, Kostadin Kostadinov, responded to the words of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, who defined the behavior of "Vazrazhdane" as unacceptable.

"Today we witnessed something unprecedented, which is happening for the first time in recent history - the Bulgarian government, or the one appointed by the American ambassador, declared war on a Bulgarian political party," Kostadinov said.

What became clear from Denkov's speech can be divided into three parts, he added.

"According to Denkov, 'Vazrazhdane' is the only opposition in our country, in practice he legitimizes our organization as the only one that opposes attempts to bring Bulgaria into the war in Ukraine, to turn it into a territory from which military actions against Russia are launched and be degraded so that we Bulgarians have no part in making political decisions for our future," said Kostadinov.

According to him, Denkov has no problem with carrying out orders, because "from his rather uncertain tone it was clear that he was once again reading instructions".

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" said that they do not recognize this government from the first day.

He recalled that they filed a report in the prosecutor's office against the heads of "We Continue the Change" because of the exported data, for having "committed a crime, treason, coordinating the appointments of high state positions, including the heads of the secret services, with foreign embassies and with one specific embassy."

Kostadinov said that they have no information about what is happening with this signal, but probably something is happening to cause "this rather nervous reaction on the part of the Prime Minister".

He also said that "the Bulgarian rulers are confidently following the path drawn by their American mentors to introduce the Ukrainian scenario in our country". What is happening in our country is a repetition of the events in Ukraine 10 years ago. A scenario that aims to bring our country into a civil war, said Kostadinov.

He added that today they received another threat to physically remove people from "Vazrazhdane", but this does not bother them. He said they have no problem meeting these people "in the field of justice".

