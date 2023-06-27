The European Parliament will request the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen by the End of 2023

At its last meeting in Strasbourg before the summer vacation, the European Parliament will vote, at the beginning of July, on a new call for the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen. This was decided today by the parliamentary committee on petitions, BTA reported.

The decision was adopted with 25 votes "for", zero "against" and abstentions. MEPs are expected to call on the EU Council to approve the two countries' accession to Schengen by the end of the year.

Bulgaria and Romania have fulfilled the requirements, the draft resolution states. MEPs regret that on December 8 last year, EU countries did not reach unanimity without presenting any legal justification related to the accession requirements. It is added that the enlargement of Schengen would make the EU stronger.

The fact that Romania and Bulgaria are still outside Schengen creates a significant social and economic burden for businesses and citizens of both countries, the document states.

Citizens of Bulgaria and Romania are discriminated against as they face delays, bureaucratic difficulties and additional costs when traveling or working abroad compared to people from other EU countries, it is also said.

Delays due to waiting at the borders by Romanians and Bulgarians can last from several hours to days compared to the 10 minutes for crossing without checks at internal borders in the EU and this further worsens the working conditions of truck drivers. It is added that the restrictions affect the single market and lead to obstruction of the free movement of goods between EU countries, cause "irreparable damage" to the environment and are contrary to the objectives of nature protection.

The health of drivers, customs officials and people living near border crossings is at risk from increased pollution from thousands of vehicles waiting to cross the border every day. Every year because of this, 46 thousand tons of carbon dioxide are released, the document says.

The European Commission has been called on to assess the additional costs and environmental damage that Romania and Bulgaria have suffered since June 2011 because of the "groundless refusal" to be admitted to Schengen. According to the document, the EC must assess the possibilities for financial compensation.

It explains that the issue is being used for anti-European propaganda, including Russian propaganda, and undermines the EU's ability to promote its values and good governance abroad.

According to the EC's assessment, Bulgaria and Romania are ready to join Schengen, and the European Parliament has repeatedly supported their accession, most recently in a resolution of October 5, 2022 and a debate of December 14, 2022, reports a press release from the Parliament.

