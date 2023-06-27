Bulgarians Traveling Abroad increase in May: Turkey and Greece are the most Desirable Destinations
The trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad in May 2023 were 772.5 thousand, or 5.9% more than in the same month last year, announced the National Statistical Institute.
The biggest growth is in trips with the so-called "other purposes" (visiting, attending concerts and sports events, training, procedures). Vacations and excursions grew by 8%, while business trips decreased by 10%.
The largest number of trips by Bulgarian citizens were made to neighboring Turkey - 212.4 thousand, Greece - 183.3 thousand, Serbia - 54.2 thousand, Romania - 54.2 thousand. It is noticeable that the trips to Turkey and Greece are mainly for non-tourist reasons (the so-called "other purposes").
In May 2023, the number of foreign visitors to Bulgaria was 930.5 thousand, or 15.8% more compared to the same month of the previous year. An increase was registered for all observed goals - both visits, tourism and business trips. Transit crossings through the country are 36.5% (340.1 thousand) of all visits.
The most visits to Bulgaria were made by the citizens of:
- Romania - 185.9 thousand
- Turkey - 163.0 thousand
- Greece - 114.5 thousand
- Ukraine - 76.5 thousand
These numbers, however, also include transits.
Only 287,000 foreigners declared that they came to Bulgaria for tourism. The largest number of tourists are:
- Romanian (38.7 thousand people)
- followed by Greeks (38.2 thousand)
- Turks (36.5 thousand)
- Germans (31.1 thousand).
/NSI
