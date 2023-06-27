Bulgaria: 1-Year-Old Child was Accidentally Run Over by his Father

Society » INCIDENTS | June 27, 2023, Tuesday // 11:50
A one-year-old child died in a serious accident near the Pavelbanya village of Gabarevo, reported Radio Stara Zagora.

The parents are from Tvarditsa and were picking cherries in a garden located north of the village of Gabarevo. They left their child under a tree, at one point the father decided to park his car in the shade, where he did not see the child and inadvertently ran over him. When the emergency services arrived, the child was in a very serious condition, after which he passed away.

Witness questioning is currently underway.

