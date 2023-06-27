Bulgarian PM: We are hindered by the Lack of Rule of Law and Sentiments towards our Eastern Neighbors

"Two problems stand in our way - the lack of rule of law and sentiments towards our eastern neighbors". This was commented by Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov during the opening of the Sofia Economic Forum.

According to him, Bulgaria must work for the development of its economy, even though it is a small country.

"Our country is too small to be competitive with the big regions. Unfortunately, what we see is that there are two main obstacles - first the existing problems with the rule of law. The second is an insufficient position for integration with NATO and the West and some sentiments of our eastern neighbors. These problems must be addressed together."

According to Denkov, two new reactors will be built at the Kozloduy NPP, as well as the mines and plants in "Maritsa Iztok" will be closed.

/Bulgarian National Television