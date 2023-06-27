Bulgaria: Police detained 46 Illegal Migrants in Kokalyane
46 illegal migrants were found in a house in the Sofia village of Kokalyane.
The Ministry of the Interior specified to the National Radio that the migrants were from Morocco, Syria and Pakistan. All of them are men, and 11 of them are minors.
A pre-trial proceeding is being conducted on the case.
According to initial information, the house where the migrants were found was rented out.
The Eighth Police Station in Sofia is working on the case.
/Bulgarian National Radio
