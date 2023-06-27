Weather in Bulgaria: Less Rain Today

Sunny weather will prevail today. Around and after noon, mainly over the mountainous regions, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in isolated places there will be brief rain with thunder. A light wind will blow from the north. Maximum temperatures will be between 26°C and 31°C, in Sofia - around 26°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea with a weak northerly wind. Maximum temperatures will be 27°-28°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23°-24°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus clouds will develop and there will be showers and thunderstorms in places. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north quarter. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 20°C, at 2000 meters - about 13°C.

On Wednesday, sunny weather will prevail and the weather will warm up even more. Cooler air will move in later in the day and overnight Thursday with a northwesterly wind orientation. Cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Northern and Western Bulgaria, there will be short-term intense precipitation accompanied by thunder. The probability of significant amounts will increase in the evening and overnight on Thursday, mainly in the Rhodope mountains and the areas around the Eastern Stara Planina.

On Thursday, there will be rain in the Rilo-Rhodope region and the eastern half of the country, and there will be more sunny hours in Northwestern Bulgaria. The wind will remain from the northwest, weak, in the Danube plain - moderate. Daytime temperatures will drop by 5-7 degrees Celsius.

On Friday and Saturday, the weather will be mostly sunny. The wind will be from the west, during the second day - from the southwest, weak to moderate. Temperatures will rise and in many areas will be above 30°C on Saturday. Isolated short-term precipitation in the mountains of Western Bulgaria is not excluded on Saturday.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology