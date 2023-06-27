Bulgaria is sending New Military Aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

With the decisions of June 23, the Council of Ministers adopted a new package of military aid and military-technical assistance for Ukraine in the implementation of the decision of the National Assembly of December 9, 2022. This was reported by the government information service last night.

The approved list is comparable in volume with the aid from the first package granted by the caretaker government with a decision of December 22, 2022, states the "Denkov" cabinet.

The Council of Ministers also explains that the provision of this aid will not violate the norms of stocks for the action of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria and their training and combat exercises.

The caretaker cabinet of Galab Donev did everything possible to prevent Bulgaria from providing armed aid to Ukraine. This changed immediately after the new government came to power. The drafts of the caretaker government were withdrawn, according to which the parliament was asked about any arms assistance to Kyiv.

US Ambassador Kenneth Merten has expressed satisfaction with the election of a regular government, emphasizing the positive change in the position towards Ukraine, as well as the expressed readiness to provide assistance during a meeting with Defense Minister Todor Tagarev.

Bulgaria is the main producer in Europe of 122nd and 152nd caliber ammunition, which are from the time of the Cold War. This kind of ammunition is currently very necessary for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which have a large number of Soviet-era artillery installations.

"We have already sent aid to Ukraine several times, selectively focusing on humanitarian aid and protective equipment. After the decision of the National Assembly at the end of last year, the Council of Ministers was obliged to send such aid. One package has already been sent with the decision of the caretaker cabinet, we have decided to send a second package," Defense Minister Todor Tagarev told Nova TV.

“Value calculations are difficult. We are talking about things that were bought in a different economy, at artificial prices", said the minister.

He confirmed that we are sending old stuff.

"Old things that expire after a few years. And now the Ukrainian army needs them, they are suitable. Some of them will pass certain checks that they are suitable", said Tagarev.

We will be financially compensated by the allies, Tagarev explained.

The list of anything we send is confidential.

"Everything we send is the result of an analysis by the military leadership. This does not violate the regulations for maintaining stocks of various funds. I have the opportunity to ensure the training of the Bulgarian army", said the Minister of Defense.

Yesterday, Tagarev informed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine about the decision on the aid.

He says that our country has a decision to join the EU initiative to provide 1 million 155 mm projectiles to Ukraine.

He said that the initiative is developing in 3 directions. The first to provide 155mm ammunition to Ukraine from the existing warehouses of the armies of the EU countries. However, our country does not have them. The second direction, says Tagarev, is to restore the stocks of such ammunition. The third - to increase the production process.

"Thierry Breton visited VMZ-Sopot to see what the possibilities are to invest European funds and expand production. We said: 'No'. It makes no sense to me. We have a solution to join this initiative", said Tagarev(by "we", the minister references the caretaker cabinet which declined Breton's offer).

“We're talking about investment in our defense industry, that's our goal right now. When we make these investments, we will be able to produce for the Ukrainian army as well, if this long war continues, both for us and for other armies," said Tagarev.

Tagarev also commented on the explosion in the weapons warehouses in Karnobat. Yesterday he issued an order to strengthen the security of the enterprises he is the principal of.

"Now the explosions happen very conveniently. There was also propaganda along the Russian line, taken over by pro-Kremlin movements in our country, that it was a partisan campaign. This is propaganda," said Tagarev.

"Aid to Ukraine decreases the risk for NATO and EU countries. Ending the war in a situation favorable to Russia will not quench their thirst for territories", commented Todor Tagarev.

