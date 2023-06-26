Germany supports Bulgaria in its Efforts to become a Member of the Schengen Area
The Minister of Justice Atanas Slavov held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany, Irene Plank. In the conversation, Ambassador Plank expressed her country's support for Bulgaria's membership in the Schengen area, as well as support for real judicial reform.
During the meeting, Minister Slavov introduced the guest to the efforts of the ruling majority to reach a consensus regarding the constitutional reform, as well as the procedures for achieving it. The topic of the conversation was the progress in the legislation in the context of the National Plan for Recovery and Sustainability, as top priority of the government.
