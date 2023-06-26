Bulgaria: The Defense Minister and the US Ambassador discussed Cooperation in the field of Defense

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev and US Ambassador H.E. Kenneth Merten discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of defense, reports the Ministry of Defense.

"I highly appreciate the support of the US over the past decades and our strategic partnership", noted Minister Tagarev at the beginning of the meeting and added that he is grateful for the constant support of the American side for the modernization and the achievement of interoperability of our armed forces with those of our allies.

Ambassador Merten congratulated Minister Tagarev on his inauguration and expressed satisfaction with the election of a regular government, emphasizing the positive change in the position towards Ukraine, as well as the expressed willingness to provide assistance.

Current and future modernization projects for the Bulgarian Army were discussed at the meeting. Acquiring new capabilities remains a top priority for the leadership of the Defense Ministry. The expansion of the NATO battle group on the territory of Bulgaria with the framework country Italy and the upcoming exercise "Enhanced Vigilance Activity 23" were also among the main topics of conversation.

Topics related to cyber security, hybrid threats, countering disinformation were also a particular emphasis and the parties expressed readiness for further cooperation in this direction.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers Stanimir Georgiev and Atanas Zapryanov, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, Director of the Defense Policy Directorate General Radostin Iliev, as well as Deputy Head of the US Embassy Andrea Brouillette-Rodriguez, Defense Attaché Colonel Paul Sebold, Office of Military Cooperation chief Lt. Col. David Knox, and Brent Corby of the Political and Economic Affairs Division.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Ministry of Defense