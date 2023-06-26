The EC approved 9.77 Million Euros for Bulgarian Farmers who suffered from Ukrainian Imports

Today, the European Commission finally approved the second package of financial aid of 100 million euros to support farmers in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia who have suffered from increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

Bulgaria will receive 9.77 million euros, Hungary - 15.93 million euros, Poland - 39.33 million euros, Romania - 29.73 million euros and Slovakia - 5.24 million euros.

Farmers from these five member states are facing problems related to logistical difficulties following the large import of certain agricultural food products from Ukraine, the European Commission recalls.

Emergency and temporary preventive measures on the import of a limited number of products from Ukraine entered into force on May 2 and will be lifted by September 15, 2023.

A joint coordination platform is also working to improve the trade flow between the European Union and Ukraine through the "lanes of solidarity".

