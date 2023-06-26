Survey: Bulgarians Approve of the Cabinet but not the Fact that it is Rotating

Bulgarians approve of the formation of a regular government, but not the principle of a rotating prime minister, according to a nationally representative survey by the sociological agency "Exacta", conducted in the period 12 - 20 June. According to it, 61% of the respondents welcome the formation of a regular cabinet. A "Trend" poll last week showed 32 percent approval and 43 percent disapproval.

As expected, the government enjoys the most serious support among the voters of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (94%) and GERB-SDS (87%). According to "Exacta", women, people under the age of 60 and residents of settlements outside the capital more often approve of the formation of a regular cabinet. BSP and "Vazrazhdane" sympathizers are very skeptical.

However, only 35% of respondents approve of the rotational management principle. Here, the support by political forces is 69% among the voters of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and 59% of those who voted for GERB-SDS.

At the moment, the current Prime Minister Academician Nikolay Denkov and the Deputy Prime Minister and future Prime Minister after the rotation Mariya Gabriel have the same public approval - 27% each. Mariya Gabriel is approved by 76% of the voters of GERB and by nearly 40% of the voters of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria". The current prime minister is approved by 85% of the voters of the new coalition and by nearly 30% GERB-SDS voters. Above average approval of Nikolay Denkov is given by graduates, residents of the capital and people between the ages of 40 and 60.

Two months after the parliamentary elections, a drop in support for both first political forces is noticeable, and this is more clear for "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria". If the election were held today, they would have received 20.1% of the vote, or almost 4.5 percentage points less than on April 2.

At the same time, the drop at GERB-SDS is a little over 2 percentage points. Thus, the lead of Borissov's party would be 4.3% today, compared to less than 2% on April 2. There is almost no change in support for the other political forces.

The study of "Exacta Research Group" is nationally representative and was conducted in the period from June 12 to 20. 1040 adult Bulgarians in 71 settlements of the country were interviewed at their homes. The registration method is a direct semi-standardized face-to-face interview. The maximum error for 50 percent shares is +/-3%. The research was provided with own funds as part of the research program of "Exacta Research Group".

/Exacta Research Group