Wizz Air has been named the Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline in the World

The airline has been awarded the World Finance Sustainability Awards for the third year in a row

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest-growing airline and the world's most environmentally sustainable*, has been named the most sustainable low-cost airline for the third year in a row at World Finance's 2023 Global Sustainability Awards.

The awards recognized Wizz Air's sustainability performance and the airline's commitment to reduce emissions intensity by a further 25% by the end of the decade**. The jury praised the airline's ongoing investment in the latest technology, its continuous fleet renewal process, fuel efficiency initiatives, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) partnerships, including investment in research and development, as well as joint Airbus research on aircraft, using hydrogen fuel.

For the fifth consecutive year, World Finance's Global Sustainability Awards recognize companies that put sustainability at the heart of their operations. The award categories cover thirty industry segments, from healthcare and digital currencies to aviation.

Wizz Air achieved its lowest-ever carbon intensity of 53.8 grams per passenger/km in FY2023***, which is 6% lower than pre-COVID levels****. To achieve this, the airline is investing in its fleet, replacing older aircraft with new Airbus A321neos, which offer significant environmental benefits in terms of noise reduction and fuel consumption, currently able to fly with up to 50% SAF blend *****. The share of new Airbus A320 aircraft with "neo" technology already exceeds 50% of Wizz Air's fleet.

Wizz Air has a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) strategy in place, which includes agreements with suppliers to purchase fuel in the future. The airline has already partnered with Mabanaft, Neste, OMV and Cepsa, and in April 2023 Wizz Air announced its first equity investment in a biofuels company, Firefly Green Fuels, to further support the development of SAF in the UK. In May 2023, the airline, as part of Indigo Partners, invested in US-based sustainable aviation fuel startup Clean Joule.

*According to data from CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022

** Compared to FY20 levels

***Based on Wizz Air's official annual reports

****Based on a comparison between FY23 and FY19

***** SAF must be blended with conventional jet fuel to meet regulatory requirements for use in aircraft. Wizz Air used 0.005% of SAF in FY23

