Bulgaria: Rain Flooded dozens of Houses in Devnya

Torrential rain flooded dozens of houses in the Bulgarian town of Devnya late yesterday afternoon. Streets and basements are flooded. In about 40 minutes, the amount that fell was 70 liters per square meter. Volunteers and Civil Defense teams helped the most affected to evacuate their homes. A commission is to be formed to determine the amount of damage, including to the infrastructure in the area.

Yesterday was not an easy day for the residents of Devnya, because, in addition to the flood, a local fire also broke out, which fortunately was quickly extinguished. In many places in the town, there are remnants of alluvium, indicating that the rainfall was extremely intense.

The home of the Kyuchukov family was one of the victims.

"Very heavy rain and in minutes everything was under 30 cm of water. All the furniture is wet and muddy. A strong stream of water was coming out of the shafts. The neighbors came with a pump to remove the water," said Marina Kyuchukova.

She is hoping for help from the municipality to restore her home from the damage.

"The situation in the town is now normal. At around 16:00 p.m. yesterday, after intense rainfall, a serious amount of water began to form. Dozens of houses were flooded, mostly the ground floors. The water entered both from the street and from the sewer shafts. In a word I can describe it as hell," explained Svilen Shitov, mayor of Devnya municipality.

So far, more than 15-20 properties have been flooded. A committee is expected to describe the damage. The mayor expressed hope that aid will be provided to the victims.

/Bulgarian National Television