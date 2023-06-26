COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 10 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Ten new cases of infection with COVID-19 have been established in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours after a total of 218 tests were performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. No patients infected with the coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours.

To date, there are 1,740 active cases of the disease in Bulgaria. A total of 183 infected people were hospitalized, of which 25 are in intensive care units. There are three newly admitted to hospitals for the day.

In the last 24 hours, 18 patients with covid have been cured, and a total of 1,268,729 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Not a single dose of vaccine has been administered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. The total number of doses administered was 4,613,088, the data showed.

