Yellow Code for Rainfall, Thunderstorms and Hail in 7 Provinces of Northern Bulgaria

Yellow code for local intense rainfall, thunderstorms and hail has been announced by NIMH in 7 provinces of Northern Bulgaria for today, June 26.

The provinces are: Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte and Razgrad.

It is expected that 20-30 mm of rain will fall there, locally up to 40-50 mm.

Rain from the evening hours of June 25th will continue overnight and into the 26th.

It will rain in more places in the afternoon today, with thunderstorms and hail. The wind will be weak to moderate from the west-northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria - from the north-northeast.

Daytime temperatures will drop and the maximum will be mostly between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - around 24°C.

In the mountains, the cloud cover will be mostly significant and there will be brief thunderstorms. A moderate to strong north-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 18°C, at 2000 meters - about 11°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be mostly significant and there will be precipitation and thunder in many places. Cloudiness will begin to decrease in the evening from the north. It will blow to a moderate north-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 24°-27°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23°-24°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month. During the day, it will remain almost unchanged.

The sun rises in Sofia at 5:51 a.m. and sets at 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The length of the day is 15 hours and 16 minutes.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology