Former PM: Putin's Criminal Regime will Collapse and his agents in Bulgaria will have to Quickly Reorient themselves

Politics | June 25, 2023, Sunday // 08:13
Bulgaria: Former PM: Putin's Criminal Regime will Collapse and his agents in Bulgaria will have to Quickly Reorient themselves Former PM Kiril Petkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

"In the last year, all the predictions for a quick victory of the dictator Putin turned out to be wrong, and today it is obvious that the assessments of his unshakable power are also wrong", commented former prime minister and current co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.

"Sooner or later, the criminal Putin regime will collapse, and its agents and business partners in Bulgaria will have to quickly reorient themselves", Petkov said.

"In the meantime, our task should be to put our house in order with real reform, to be in close contact with our EU allies and at the same time to take care of stability in the Balkan region", the former PM also stated.

Reactions in Bulgaria after Prigozhin's coup attempt.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petkov, Putin, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria