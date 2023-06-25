Former PM: Putin's Criminal Regime will Collapse and his agents in Bulgaria will have to Quickly Reorient themselves
"In the last year, all the predictions for a quick victory of the dictator Putin turned out to be wrong, and today it is obvious that the assessments of his unshakable power are also wrong", commented former prime minister and current co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.
"Sooner or later, the criminal Putin regime will collapse, and its agents and business partners in Bulgaria will have to quickly reorient themselves", Petkov said.
"In the meantime, our task should be to put our house in order with real reform, to be in close contact with our EU allies and at the same time to take care of stability in the Balkan region", the former PM also stated.
Reactions in Bulgaria after Prigozhin's coup attempt.
