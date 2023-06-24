Bulgaria’s Reaction to the Civil War in Russia

"The situation in Russia is dynamic, the situation is scarce. We need to know the real reasons for what is happening - whether Prigozhin's goal is the overthrow of Putin, or his old quarrels with the Ministry of Defense and the struggle for supremacy at the front." President Rumen Radev said this to the media today before the start of the Wachau Forum in Austria.

"Whenever a mercenary army is formed, heavily armed and when there are criminals in it, there is always a problem with it when the war is over. And now we see that there is a problem to it even before the war is over", added the head of state.

According to him, what is happening in Russia will definitely affect the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine. The President thinks this is no longer just an internal political problem, because potential military actions on the territory of Russia are also involved.

"Bulgaria's reaction should be to strengthen its defense capacity within NATO", Radev said.

"I hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with our diplomatic representation in Moscow and is monitoring the situation. If necessary, Bulgaria must urgently take measures to withdraw the Bulgarians from there - those who wish to evacuate". This is what Vice President Iliana Yotova commented to journalists in connection with the situation in Russia.

"The situation is extremely alarming. We cannot yet predict how this will affect Bulgaria and what the development of events will be from now on, it is too early to make predictions", Yotova added.

When asked whether it is necessary to convene a National Security Advisory Council in connection with what is happening in Russia, Iliyana Yotova said that this is a judgment of the head of state. "Whenever it was necessary, the Council was convened," she added.

The Bulgarian authorities are monitoring the situation in Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed BTA.

From there, they add that more information is expected to be provided later today.

The leader of GERB Boyko Borissov described what was happening in Russia as "civil war", "riot" and "extremely dangerous".

In front of the mayors and deputies of GERB-SDS, he commented that the Bulgarian services must now be "extremely professional" and emphasized that at this stage they need to be very careful, as well as that a reform is needed that will lead to more strong security services.

"We warn Bulgarians to avoid the region where the actions are taking place. We remain available and monitor the situation in Russia minute by minute". This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel in Veliko Tarnovo.

The deputy prime minister declared the rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin - the founder of the private military company "Wagner" against the Kremlin - as "part of Russia's internal affairs".

In an official announcement on its website, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns Bulgarian citizens to avoid traveling to Russia, in connection with information about military tension in the Rostov region and the risk of unrest in the country. "If your presence on the territory of the Russian Federation is not of extreme importance, we advise you to rethink your plans", the MFA adds.

In case of need for assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Moscow, Russian Federation at the following telephone number: + 7 495 234 02 26. Reports can also be submitted to the following email address: Embassy.Moscow@mfa.bg; and to the Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in St. Petersburg at the following phone numbers: +7 812 401 01 52 and on-duty phone during non-working hours: +7-921-633-6116. Reports can also be submitted to the following email address: Consulate.Petersburg@mfa.bg.

Signals and requests for assistance in disaster situations from Bulgarian citizens are also accepted 24 hours a day on the telephone lines of the "Situation Center" Directorate: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56 or by email: crisis@mfa.bg.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens, when traveling abroad, take advantage of the opportunity to register in the section "I am traveling for..." at the following address: https://mfa.bg/bg/embassyinfo.

