Russian Civil War: Putin threatened all those Guilty of Insurrection will Suffer Punishment

"What we see is a stabbing in the back of the state and the people". This was stated by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in a statement to the Russian people, world agencies reported.

The statement followed the actions last night and this morning by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's private military company Wagner.

In his address to the nation, Putin also called for unity in all Russian forces and for overcoming differences. He said Russia would defend itself against domestic treason and promised severe punishment for rebels.

"I am addressing the citizens of Russia, the personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and special services. To the fighters and commanders who are now fighting in their combat positions, repelling enemy attacks, doing so heroically," Putin said at the start of his statement and announced that he had spoken last night with the Russian commanders on all fronts.

"I am also addressing those who, through fraud or threats, were involved in a criminal adventure, pushed on the path of a serious crime - armed insurrection," the president added.

"As the president of Russia and supreme commander, as a Russian citizen, I will do everything to protect the country, to protect the constitutional order, life, security and freedom of citizens," the head of state said in a televised address.

"The insurrection organizers will be held accountable for treason," Vladimir Putin said in a televised address.

"Those who organized and prepared the military rebellion, who took up arms against their comrades in arms, betrayed Russia and will be held accountable for this," the head of state said.

"Those who are trying to organize an uprising in Russia are pushing the country towards fratricide, defeat and capitulation," Putin emphasized.

"Their name and fame have also been betrayed by those who are trying to organize riots, pushing the country towards anarchy and fratricide, towards eventual defeat and capitulation," the head of state said.

In his address, Putin also stated that the West has already directed almost all of its power against Russia and that his country is fighting for its life and sovereignty, TASS reported.

"Practically, the entire military, economic and information machine of the West is directed against us. We are fighting for the life and security of our people, for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to be and remain Russia - a country with a thousand-year history," said Putin.

He promised to do everything to protect the country, to protect the constitutional order, security and freedom of the citizens.

The Russian president's statement comes amid actions taken by the head of the private Russian military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin. He previously claimed that Russia's military leadership ordered for his men to be killed in an airstrike and threatened to seek retribution. Prigozhin was accused by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of calling for armed rebellion. According to the BBC, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anti-terrorist measures are being carried out in Moscow and the entire region, additional road controls have been introduced.

Read more from the 486th day of the war in Ukraine.

