Bulgaria: Mass Fight in the Sofia district of "Lyulin", 3 People were Seriously Injured - 1 has an Amputated Leg

A mass fight took place around 9:00 p.m. in the capital's "Lyulin" 2 district.

According to the National Radio, more than 20 people were involved in the incident. The mass fight took place in the area of block 204 and was provoked by an accident.

Many police patrols and emergency teams arrived at the scene.

The teams of the Ministry of Internal Affairs prevented the incident from escalating.

Three people were seriously injured in the mass fight. There are also several detainees. Police are still investigating the cause of the incident. This was explained by the Deputy Director of the Sofia City Police, Senior Commissioner Georgi Alexiev, who was at the scene of the fight:

"Two brothers on the one hand, and another person we also know. There was some personal conflict between them on the boulevard. There was a fight, as a result of which one was beaten. He got into a car, had an accident with the other two at the moment when they get into their car. It is not a question of anything related to road trauma, with hooliganism on the road or anything like that. There are arrests - the participants in the fight itself and in the incident itself. The injured are in hospitals. We are still clarifying the situation".

The Emergency Center - Sofia reports that three victims have been admitted to hospitals. One of them had his leg crushed by a car, and the other two had been stabbed.

The signal came to the Emergency Center - Sofia at 8:15 p.m., BTA reported.

Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene, the Center reported.

According to initial data, one man was hit by a car and is in a very serious condition. He was admitted to the anti-shock room in "Pirogov" hospital. A 29-year-old man was also injured in the fight, who was stabbed in the head and was transported to the Military Medical Academy. The third victim - 30 years old - was stabbed in the back. After the accident, he was transported to St. Anna Hospital.

UPDATE: One of the injured in the mass fight has an amputated leg, Nova TV reported, citing information from the man's relatives. He was hit by a car during the fight and suffered serious injuries.

The victim is still in an extremely serious condition and is in the intensive care unit of "Pirogov". He was operated on at night.

Two others, who were known to have stab wounds, were treated at a hospital, then released and taken into police custody.

