Bulgaria presents Two Candidates for European Commissioner - Daniel Laurer and Iliana Ivanova

The Council of Ministers today discusses the proposal of candidates for European Commissioner. Two candidacies were presented, an opportunity provided in Ursula von der Leyen's letter. The two candidates are Daniel Laurer and Iliana Ivanova. Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov told the media after the extraordinary meeting of the government.

Both candidates have very high expertise with many accumulated assets in different experiences. Ivanova has more experience in the European Court of Auditors, Laurer has a lot of experience in innovation, business and as a Bulgarian MP.

"After the vote, we feel that we are presenting two very worthy candidates. From now on, the EC, following its internal procedures and rules, will choose one of them to be the next European Commissioner for Bulgaria until the end of the current mandate," said Denkov.

Daniel Laurer is the candidate that "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" proposed for European Commissioner, and Iliana Ivanova is the GERB-SDS candidate for European Commissioner.

The second point from the session of the Council of Ministers was a change in the order for the dividend from the state-owned enterprises, which the government will collect and will be included in the budget, explained Finance Minister Asen Vassilev.

A measure has been adopted to collect 100% of the dividend of state-owned enterprises, he said. By tradition, all hospitals, psychiatric institutions, plumbing companies and the National Company "Industrial Zones" are excluded from the dividend. The decision comes into effect on June 30.

However, there is a peculiarity with the dividend that the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) has to pay. On February 6, 2023, BEH published a public report in which a profit of 1 billion leva was described. Two months later, BEH published a new report in which the profit was 640 million leva.

"This is very worrisome, and a state financial inspection has been launched in the holding and the NRA has begun an investigation to see if there is any evasion of profit and, accordingly, of taxes," Vassilev said.

The Council of Ministers ordered BEH to pay a dividend of 1 billion leva, as it stated in its first report.

Collecting the dividend is one of the measures, added the finance minister. There is also an increase in the revenue part by 3 billion leva - increasing the collection rate in the National Revenue Agency and the Customs Agency. Vassilev said he would give more details when the budget discussion begins.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg