Bulgaria: WCC-DB with Seven Conditions for GERB in order to Still have a Government

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov announced that together with their coalition partner "Democratic Bulgaria" they decided to confirm the declaration of the "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet, however, they set seven conditions in order for their joint rule with GERB to continue.

"Bulgaria needs a reformist government, but this cannot be done at the cost of regulators that have been taken over. Bulgarians need peace, but also real reform, not replacement. We invite GERB to talks," Petkov said at an extraordinary press conference in front of the party headquarters at "Karnigradska" street.

The parliamentary group WCC-DB decided that in case of non-fulfillment of these 7 guarantees, the resignation of the government will be requested.

The seven conditions in the proposed document are as follows:

1. Common board for appointment of the regulators;

2. To comply with the already approved general legislative program;

3. Road map for judicial and constitutional reform;

4. Reform in the security services;

5. Mutually-agreed law on the anti-corruption commission;

6. Revision of the Electoral Code;

7. General position on the legality of the referendum on the euro of the "Vazrazhdane" party.

"We emphasize that any non-fulfillment of the above-mentioned commitments and guarantees, resulting from the joint declaration of Acad. Denkov and Mariya Gabriel, represents a serious violation and replacement of the reformist nature of the government and renders the work of the Denkov-Gabriel cabinet meaningless," Kiril Petkov insisted.

According to him, Bulgaria needs this already working reformist government to continue and the country not to enter into a political crisis again.

"The government must be able to count on the support of a clear majority in the parliament, whose commitments are described in the Mechanism for guaranteeing the reform program, signed by Academician Nikolay Denkov, Mariay Gabriel and the chairmen of the two parliamentary groups," Petkov pointed out.

In the morning the MPs from WCC-DB boycotted the plenary session and accused GERB of preparing a replacement of the regulators with a hidden majority, which includes DPS and "Vazrazhdane".

Then Kiril Petkov announced that they were about to make a decision about what to do next. Asked if resigning was one of the options being discussed, he simply said: "Potentially, yes."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg