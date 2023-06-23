Bulgaria: A Minibus with Students Crashed near Plovdiv

Society » INCIDENTS | June 23, 2023, Friday // 15:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Minibus with Students Crashed near Plovdiv

An accident involving a minibus carrying schoolchildren occurred on the Plovdiv-Karlovo road, Nova TV reported. The vehicle hit an jeep. A teacher and a child were taken to hospital. They are in good condition and contactable.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. between the village of Trud and Graf Ignatievo. According to preliminary information, the jeep took a U-turn and took the lane of the minibus in which seventh-graders from a Plovdiv school were traveling for an excursion in the direction of Karlovo.

There are police teams at the scene of the accident. The road is passable. The driver of the jeep tested negative for alcohol.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova TV

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Minibus, Plovdiv, Karlovo, jeep
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria