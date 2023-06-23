Bulgaria: A Minibus with Students Crashed near Plovdiv
An accident involving a minibus carrying schoolchildren occurred on the Plovdiv-Karlovo road, Nova TV reported. The vehicle hit an jeep. A teacher and a child were taken to hospital. They are in good condition and contactable.
The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. between the village of Trud and Graf Ignatievo. According to preliminary information, the jeep took a U-turn and took the lane of the minibus in which seventh-graders from a Plovdiv school were traveling for an excursion in the direction of Karlovo.
There are police teams at the scene of the accident. The road is passable. The driver of the jeep tested negative for alcohol.
