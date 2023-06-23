Politicians claim that Bulgaria has been Sending Military Aid and Weapons to Ukraine since the Start of the War

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov stated that, with the intention of providing more decisive military aid to Ukraine, the government strictly complies with the decisions of the National Assembly on this issue. This is how Denkov responded to what was stated today by Rumen Radev, according to whom the cabinet is increasingly pushing Bulgaria to participate in the war:

"The caretaker government was also sending military aid. (Defense) Minister Tagarev has already specified several times that what we are preparing is similar to the packages that were sent from the time of the caretaker government. So, this is all a media attack that has nothing to do with the essence of the issue".

“We are in no way pushing the country to war”. This is how GERB leader Boyko Borissov commented on the words of President Rumen Radev:

"We are not in any way pushing the country to war. In this case, I have no reason to speak on behalf of the government, I can only speak on behalf of my parliamentary group that the entire democratic world is helping Ukraine. Everybody does what they can".

“The governments of recent years have been exporting arms to Ukraine at twice the inflated prices”, Borissov said and specified that he learned this during a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, which took place yesterday:

“Since the first day of the war, Bulgaria has been exporting a huge amount of weapons to Ukraine. But the difference between the production trade price and the delivery is 2 times. In other words, someone all the time exports weapons and at the same time, some commission agents rake in 40% to 100% profit! How do I know who did this?! Who ruled the country at that time ?! Who managed these processes in recent years?! Regular cabinets, caretaker cabinets...”

Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Kornelia Ninova, who as Minister of Economy and Industry in Kiril Petkov's cabinet issued permits for the export of arms to Ukraine, called Borissov's claims a lie: "Obviously, after the removal of Geshev, Mr. Borissov got some courage and again began, in his style, another attempt to involve BSP in the general chaos they created. It seems to annoy him that BSP stands firm and on the sidelines of their assemblies; he talks and tries somehow to attract us too; to cast blame upon us. He can't do it! Lies, flat-out lies!"

