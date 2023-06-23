Only 18% of those who Voted for Brexit think it was a Success

Only 18% of those who voted to leave in 2016 believe that Brexit was a success, according to a study by the think tank "The United Kingdom in a Changing Europe", the Guardian reported. Still, 61% expect a positive development.

Seven years after the referendum campaign, more than 4,000 "Leave" supporters were asked about their attitude to Brexit. Less than a fifth of them - 18% - think things have gone well or very well, while 30% think they have gone neither well nor badly, and 26% say it's too early to tell.

Against a backdrop of record high inflation and stagnant GDP, economists are increasingly warning of Brexit's continued impact on trade and investment. However, less than a third of respondents (29%) believe that Brexit has had a negative economic impact.

Among those who assess that Brexit did not go well, many blame politicians for getting it wrong. Of this group, 70% say it was possible for Brexit to go well, and almost half (48%) think politicians could have made it work but didn't even try.

The implementation of the decision to leave the EU has repeatedly divided the Conservative Party over the past seven years. Disputes over the UK's relationship with the EU led to the ouster of Theresa May and helped Boris Johnson secure an 80-seat majority in 2019 on a promise to "get Brexit done". Despite dissatisfaction among many "Leave" supporters at the way Brexit has been managed, the survey showed no sign of an overall change in opinion.

A large majority of those polled - 72% - would vote again the way they did in 2016, even knowing what they know seven years later. A total of 72% say they want to stop discussing Brexit.

"UK in a Changing Europe: director Anand Menon said disillusionment with the way Brexit has been managed is likely to increase distrust of politicians.

"Although very few people think Brexit is going well, a large number of 'Leave' supporters also believe it is still too early to make a final judgement. Many 'Leave' voters believe Brexit was not a success because politicians let them down. The danger is that this will lead to an erosion of trust in politics and politicians," he added.

