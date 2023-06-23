Bulgaria: 13 Migrants were Detained near Karlovo
13 migrants, Iraqi citizens, of whom two women and two children, were detained in the early hours of the day on the Sub-Balkan road Sofia - Burgas, near the village of Anevo. They traveled in a truck equipped with a specially adapted cache.
They were traveling in the direction of Sofia. They were stopped by a patrol of the Karlovo Police Department with a stop baton. The police conducted an inspection and found the cache in the truck. The driver and his passenger were arrested - both are Bulgarian citizens.
The police are still working on the case. On Wednesday, 11 migrants who presented themselves as Afghan citizens were caught again on the Sub-Balkan road. The route is one of the main ones used to traffic migrants.
