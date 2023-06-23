Day 485 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Prigozhin confirmed that Ukraine did not bomb Donbas and that NATO was not involved

Day 485 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Prigozhin: Shoigu and Gerasimov committed genocide against the Russian people. I alerted the Investigative Committee

Turkey allowed Bayraktar drones to be produced in Ukraine

Russia fortifies Sevastopol and doubles the battle dolphins, London believes

In the US Senate: Radioactive contamination of an ally's territory should be considered an attack on NATO

Air alert throughout Ukraine

Ukraine says it has stopped a Russian missile attack on a military airport

Kyiv : Ukrainian forces are holding back the Russian army on the eastern front

Zelensky stated that Russia is hiding the bodies of the victims of the dam wall breach

Ukraine is suing Russia for billion over stolen gas pipelines in Crimea



“Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army Valery Gerasimov are committing genocide against the Russian people”. This was announced by "Prigozhin's Press Service" - the official channel of the head of "Wagner" on Telegram. He confirmed the authenticity of statements that appeared on social networks, according to which the businessman calls on the Investigative Committee of Russia to investigate the two Russians.

"Yes, these statements are intended to make Gerasimov and Shoigu bear responsibility for the genocide of the Russian people, the killing of tens of thousands of Russian citizens and the surrender of Russian territories to the enemy. After all, the surrender is intentional, just like the murder of Russian citizens and the genocide. Shoigu committed genocide on a national basis".

Shoigu's father is Tuvan. The Minister of Defense is from the Republic of Buryatia, which is among the countries within the Russian Federation with the highest number of soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine. ”Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the oligarchs ruling Russia are to blame for the war. The Ukrainians did not bomb Donbas.”

Prigozhin escalates his conflict with Shoigu and Gerasimov. Now he accuses them of genocide and claims he opened a case in the Investigative Committee about it.



It's as though he's on a timeline or has a deadline - just like I said several tweets earlier. Who do you think will… pic.twitter.com/5CmKQvY8bY — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2023

This was announced by the head of "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin in a video, in which he demolished many Russian myths that justified the invasion on February 24, 2022. He defined the Ukrainian army as a "group" consisting of regular troops, nationalists, volunteers and others. And he briefly described the military actions from 2014 to 2022.

“The Ukrainian group attacked our army, we attacked theirs. Nothing unique happened before February 24, 2022. This group did not bomb Donbas during these 8 years, only exchanged fire with the Russian army. Currently, the Ministry of Defense is trying to deceive the public and the president and tell the story that there was insane aggression on the part of the Ukrainians and that they were going to attack us with the entire NATO bloc. But the so-called special military operation was launched for completely different reasons”, the businessman said.

According to him, Shoigu, who wanted to receive more awards, is to blame for the war.

An intreasting new video from Prigozhin

"Ukraine did not bomb the Donbass for 8 years, but only exchanged blows with the Russian army, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not going to attack the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Defense is deceiving the public and the president,… pic.twitter.com/q1raLhaYzU — COSSACKGUNDI (@cossackgundi) June 23, 2023

"The war was necessary for a group of fools to triumph and show what a strong army they are. For Shoigu - to become a marshal, the decree was already prepared. (...) The war was necessary for the oligarchs. It was necessary for the clan that today practically rules Russia. (...) The second most important task of the war was to install Medvedchuk as president of Ukraine. Medvedchuk, who had already established himself in Kyiv and was waiting for the army to come, for Zelensky to escape, for everyone to lay down their weapons, and he to become president".

Prigozhin laughs off the stated goal of "denazifying" Ukraine, pointing out that after the capture of Medvedchuk by the Ukrainians, he was replaced by "practically the entire Azov battalion", whose fighters, according to the head of "Wagner", are the best nationalists.

The entourage of the Russian head of state, Vladimir Putin, did not escape Prigozhin's wrath unscathed.

"From 2014 to 2022, Donbas was looted. It was looted by different people, some by the presidential administration, some by the FSB, others by oligarchs like Kurchenko (Serhiy Kurchenko - Ukrainian pro-Kremlin businessman, wanted by Ukraine after March 2014.) . They robbed the money of people from Donbas in the unrecognized territories of the DPR and LPR. (...) Donbas was the perfect place to steal money - first Surkov (Vladislav Surkov - Putin's adviser from 2013 to 2020), then Kozak (Dmitry Kozak - Putin's deputy chief of staff). The FSB also had a whole hierarchy of generals".

Prigozhin assures that as newly elected president Zelensky was ready to reach an agreement with Russia. And it was only necessary to "come down from Olympus" and conduct negotiations with him.

"No one has destroyed 60 Leopards, this is absolute nonsense. Now the Russian army is withdrawing from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson".

The Turkish company "Baykar" has received permission from the state to produce the world-famous "Bayraktar" drones.

This is reported in "Yeni Akit", quoting the company's executive director Haluk Bayraktar.

With the actions of the regulators, Ankara confirms that the Baykar plant will be built and operational. This is happening against the background of the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for almost a year and a half. However, production will not begin until 2025.

Even before the February 24, 2022 invasion, Baykar was working with Ukraine to build some drone components. After Russia invaded, Turkey assumed the role of mediator in the conflict, maintaining ties with both Къиж and Moscow. However, in August, the Kremlin reacted sharply to Baykar’s decision not to abandon the project.

In the autumn of last year, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, stated that, based on the existing agreements between Ankara and Kyiv, "Baykar" will open the plant, which will also have facilities for training pilots. In addition, the engines are expected to be Ukrainian-made.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already requested a partnership with Baykar.

"Bayraktar TB2" and "Akinci" are the two combat drones that will be able to be produced at the plant, the latter being the most modern Turkish UAV, and its production only started at the beginning of last year.

Baykar's board chairman, Selcuk Bayraktar, is also the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Russian army has invested heavily since last summer in the security of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, where it is also its main base. At the same time, the number of bottlenose dolphins in the harbor has almost doubled.

This is according to the latest summary of British military intelligence published by the Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/ALCbH4WFSc



???????? #StandWithUkraine ???????? pic.twitter.com/lCXZ3gySdu — Ministry of Defence ???????? (@DefenceHQ) June 23, 2023

This morning's post also notes that at least four layers of nets and bollards (barriers such as chains restricting shipping) have been constructed around the port. "In recent weeks, this defense has very likely been strengthened by an increase in the number of trained marine mammals," the release said.

"Images," the service said (without specifying) showed that the number of aviaries believed to contain bottlenose dolphins had "almost doubled".

"In Arctic waters, the navy also uses belugas and seals. Russia has trained animals for a number of missions, but the purpose of those stationed in Sevastopol is very likely to be to deter enemy divers," the message concludes.

An image to the same publication shows the aviaries with a comparison between their numbers in April and June 2023 based on satellite images. The barrier facilities in front of the harbor entrance are also visible.

The electronic publication "Meduza" has already noted that fighting dolphins are also used to guard the Crimean bridge.

The publication of the British service comes as Russia talks about Ukrainian plans to attack Crimea with American and British weapons. Yesterday, Russian representatives announced that Ukraine had struck the bridges connecting Crimea and the Kherson region. Russia has been beefing up land defenses in Crimea for months, and British intelligence said earlier this month that the intense defense buildup could be a sign of fears of an imminent offensive.

In the US Senate: Radioactive contamination of an ally's territory should be considered an attack on NATO

Actions by Russia, Belarus "or their puppets" should be considered an attack on NATO if they lead to radioactive contamination on the territory of the Allies. A resolution with such content was submitted to the US Senate by Republican Lindsey Graham and his fellow Democrat Richard Blumenthal, reports "European Pravda".

The two senators explain that they were prompted to present the resolution by Russia's announcement of the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The senators noted that this is the first precedent since the collapse of the USSR in which Russia has moved its nuclear weapons beyond its own borders, and it is a serious threat to global security amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The text also makes it clear that the second reason is the unpredictable situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is under the control of the occupation forces of the Russian Federation.

Graham and Blumenthal propose that any use of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation, Belarus "or their proxies" or the destruction of a nuclear facility that would lead to the entry of radioactive elements into the territory of NATO member states and cause serious damage, to be considered an attack on the Alliance and grounds for the use of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

"The threat of Russia using nuclear weapons is real. The best way to contain this threat is to explain to Putin's Russia what will happen if it uses nuclear weapons. Our message is aimed at Putin's entourage.

The purpose of this resolution is to send a signal to Vladimir Putin and his military that they will be destroyed if they use tactical nuclear weapons or if they destroy the nuclear power plant in such a way as to pose a threat to the nearest NATO member...(Putin's) troops risk being completely destroyed by NATO forces if they are so irresponsible and irrational as to use tactical nuclear weapons,” Senator Blumenthal said.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukrainian intelligence had information that Russian forces were preparing to carry out a sabotage attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZPP). According to the Institute for the Study of War, such an incident is unlikely, but not impossible. Zelensky said the planned attack would release radiation from the nuclear power plant and announced that Ukrainian officials would widely share their intelligence about the planned attack with partners and international organizations in the coming days.

The head of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov announced on June 20 that Russian forces had mined additional areas at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including the facility's cooling pool. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on June 21 that its officials had not spotted any mines in the cooling pond, although it acknowledged that Russian forces had mined areas in and around the plant. Russian forces would not be able to control the consequences of a deliberate radiation accident at the NPP, which could affect their forces more than Ukrainian forces at the Kakhovka Dam given the conditions at the time of the incident.

A deliberate radiation incident could also leave many areas in occupied southern Ukraine uninhabitable and ungovernable, further reducing Russia's ability to cement its occupation of southern Ukraine, and destroying the power plant would be a drastic act. Russian forces may be deliberately sending signals that they are preparing to sabotage the NPP in order to dissuade the Armed Forces of Ukraine from conducting counteroffensive operations in the area. The Kremlin regularly uses threats of nuclear escalation and warns of nuclear safety threats, de facto threats of its own making, in an effort to pressure Ukraine to limit its military action and prevent further Western aid.

Air alert throughout Ukraine

An air alert was declared across Ukraine early this morning, its armed forces said. Warnings have been issued about the danger of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks, reported Reuters, quoted by BTA.

Various channels on the Telegram social network reported explosions in several areas, from Lviv in the west, which is quite far from the front line, to Kherson in the south.

Air defense shot down a drone over the southern Russian city of Kursk, near the Ukrainian border, the governor of the region said a little later, as quoted by Reuters.

In Telegram, Roman Starovoit wrote that the air defense systems were activated twice that night. He made no mention of casualties or destruction and urged local residents to avoid any possible fallen debris.

Recently, a series of cross-border attacks from the territory of Ukraine have been carried out against southern Russia. There were also incursions of armed groups, for which opposition organizations opposed to the Kremlin later took responsibility.

Ukraine regularly refuses to comment on such attacks and incursions by armed groups.

Ukraine says it has stopped a Russian missile attack on a military airport

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 13 Russian cruise missiles early this morning, Reuters and AFP reported, citing a statement from the Ukrainian air force.

The missiles were aimed at an airport in Khmelnytskyi region in the western part of the country. They were launched from strategic bombers located over the Caspian Sea.

In addition, a drone of an unknown type was shot down, reports Ukrinform.

Kyiv: Ukrainian forces are holding back the Russian army on the eastern front

Ukrainian forces are holding back the Russian army on the eastern front and have not allowed it to advance "by a single meter," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said, quoted by Reuters.

"Our defense forces continue to effectively deter the Russian advance in the direction of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka," Maliar wrote on Telegram.

Maliar added that the Ukrainian units on the southern front, which last week regained control over some villages, are "gradually advancing". "We have partial progress. We are repelling the enemy and leveling the front line," she pointed out.

Earlier, the head of the Moscow-appointed occupation authorities in Kherson Oblast, Vladimir Saldo, said that Kyiv forces had "bombed civilian infrastructure: bridges on the administrative border between Kherson Oblast and Crimea, near Chongar." He published photos showing a crater in the road surface of the bridge.

Zelensky stated that Russia is hiding the bodies of the victims of the dam wall breach

Russia has formed special groups to collect and hide the bodies of people who died after the wall of the Kakhovka dam broke earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as quoted by Reuters.

"Russian evil has formed special groups there to remove and, it seems, hide the bodies of the victims," Ukraine's head of state said in his traditional evening video address.

Zelensky described the situation in the Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region as "catastrophic, to put it mildly."

Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for the wall's collapse.

The official number of victims announced by the Ukrainian side is 21, and from there they stated that it includes five people who were killed by Russian shelling during evacuation operations. According to Russian representatives, the number of victims is 46.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian army said that the epidemic situation in the areas affected by the dam wall had deteriorated sharply, especially with regard to the spread of hepatitis A.

Ukrainian Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets estimated the damage from the disaster so far at more than 1.5 billion dollars.

Ukraine is suing Russia for billion over stolen gas pipelines in Crimea

Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz said on Friday it has filed a lawsuit in the United States against Russia to recover billion it was awarded in The Hague in compensation for damage and lost property in Crimea.

"Since Russia has not voluntarily paid the funds to Naftogaz as intended, we intend to use all available mechanisms to recover these funds," said the company's executive director Oleksiy Chernyshov, quoted by Reuters.

In April, an arbitration court in The Hague ordered Russia to pay billion for illegally expropriating Naftogaz's assets in Crimea following its annexation by Moscow in 2014.

Naftogaz' assets in Crimea include Chornomornaftogaz, which extracted significant quantities of gas from the Black Sea.

The reason the case was filed in District Court for the District of Columbia is that the United States is among the countries where there are Russian assets, Chernyshov said.

He said the company is working on filing other lawsuits in the United States and other targeted jurisdictions.

Naftogaz began arbitration proceedings against Russia in October 2016. The Hague ruling follows hearings to determine the amount of compensation, which ended in March 2022.

